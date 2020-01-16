2019 One year ago today
The Moscow Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a conditional-use permit that will allow New St. Andrews College to designate an unregulated parking lot the school owns on South Jackson Street for its students and employees during regular business hours. … Pullman city staff members are looking into the cost of keeping Whitman County District Court in the current city hall. As the city transitions into its new city hall at the former Encounter Ministries property on Southeast Crestview Street, it has been scrambling to find a home for District Court proceedings.
2015 Five years ago today
Reporting out of context is one of the many things at the root of the problem with race and ethics in the nation’s media, according to Robert “Bob” Butler, the president of the National Association of Black Journalists and an independent journalist currently working for KCBS Radio in San Francisco. … Members of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee decided to wait at least a few more weeks before deciding whether — and how — to advise Latah County on how it might proceed on a water rights matter. Moscow’s Adam Reed is seeking to grow organic produce near Idler’s Rest.
2010 10 years ago today
Janelle Meier became interested in prosthetics by accident, although it wasn’t one that left her missing any limbs. The senior Moscow High School student was enrolled in an Extended Learning Internship course last fall. She stumbled upon the Walter Reed Army Medical Center website and a strange, new word — “prosthetist.” … With most people on a tight budget these days, it helps to take care of household needs in one fell swoop. Andrew Forsman will offer his time to replace that broken toilet paper roll holder, repaint a hallway and string up some Christmas lights.
1995 25 years ago today
Take a little snow, mix in a little rain, 200 acres of mud, a hot pot of thick chili, a hot pot of bad coffee and 500 pairs of wool socks and what have you got? — Boy Scout camp. Add some winter survival training and a 3-mile Odyssey for boys through the white pines of the St. Joe Forest and you’d have the Klondike Derby. … Blasting work on the state project to widen the Main Street Viaduct will come closer to downtown Pullman. Contractors will be blasting on the bluff overlooking the viaduct and across from Matt’s Rathaus Pizza near the intersection of Main and Spring streets.