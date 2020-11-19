2019 One year ago today
Stan Smith, of Viola, did not “expect the world to rise up” when last month he offered $500 to anyone who would surrender their AR-14 or AR-15 rifle to be destroyed and sign a pledge to give that money to a charity of their choice. But a Caldwell man visiting the area on a hunting trip gave his AR-14 rifle to Smith. Smith, 75, said the hunter told him to donate the $500 to a charity of Smith’s choice. Smith chose his favorite Moscow charity — Family Promise of the Palouse, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter to homeless families. … For more than a year, a public relations class at WSU has partnered with the local county health authority to design and implement public outreach. Clinical assistant professor Rebecca Cooney, who teaches the class, said the program is a valuable opportunity for students to ply skills learned in class in a real-world environment while meeting a need in the community at the same time. The students have since helped Whitman County Public Health with numerous public education campaigns, addressing subjects like breastfeeding, vaccine and sexual health awareness.
2015 Five years ago today
Emergency responders and dispatchers, city departments, Avista Utilities and Time Warner Cable crews were inundated with calls in a record-breaking power outage caused by a storm that swept across the Inland Northwest. At the storm’s peak there were an estimated 7,200 Avista Utilities customers in Whitman County without power and another 6,400 in the dark in Latah County. … Members of the Pullman School Board voted 3-1 to move forward with a $23.5 million bond proposal to fund the construction of a fourth elementary school. Board member Susan Weed voted against placing the bond proposal on the ballot.
2010 10 years ago today
After spending the majority of his working career in Boise, the new city of Moscow economic development specialist and Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Jeff Jones said he’s ready for a change with a small-town feel. He said it didn’t hurt that he has had family ties to Moscow. His father retired here, and his brother attended the University of Idaho. Jones will take over the two development positions Dec. 1.