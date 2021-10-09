2020 One year ago today
The White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended three Idaho colleges, including the University of Idaho, move instruction online in response to elevated levels of COVID-19 in nearby communities, according to a report from the Idaho Statesman. The task force recommended closing colleges in Latah, Madison and Ada counties, which are home to the UI, Brigham Young University – Idaho, and Boise State University. ... Queer communities often get overlooked in rural towns, but a local nonprofit is working to change that. For the first time ever, a centrally-located community center dedicated to supporting queer people on the Palouse and surrounding regions will soon open up in Moscow. The community center will be a home to local nonprofit, Inland Oasis, whose mission is to conduct and support educational, social and health programming for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and allied communities on the Palouse, southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
2016 Five years ago today
Reaney Park was filled with dog owners Saturday morning as the Whitman County Humane Society had its eighth annual Mutt Strutt. The event not only gave pets a chance to play with other dogs, but the Humane Society also put together a variety of booths for the dogs’ owners to browse. Guide Dogs for the Blind, Companion Animal Club and the Washington State University Pre-Veterinary Club were among those who set up tables, along with the WSU Raptor Club (for bird lovers) and the local pet stores. “It’s been awesome - number one, the weather cooperated, I’m so happy,” said Babette Peterson, who ran the animal agility booth. ... One image likely to stand out from Oktoberfest at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman will be Butch the Cougar learning to polka in front of a crowded room. About 200 people showed up to help save the roof at the aging building, but they made sure to have plenty of fun in the process.
2011 10 years ago today
It wasn’t quite the mythical figure from the “Peanuts” comic strip, but the Washington State University Organic Farm showed off its own Great Pumpkin outside of Pullman. Community members who attended the farm’s annual harvest party were encouraged to guess the giant pumpkin’s weight, with the winner given the option of taking it — or a more conveniently-sized pumpkin — home with them. People sized up the behemoth as families lined up behind a nearby scale to weigh and then pay for the pumpkins they had picked from a nearby patch.