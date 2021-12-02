2020 One year ago
The Moscow Affordable Housing Trust plans to build three affordable homes next year and 17 in the next four years at Paradise View subdivision on the south end of town, the housing trust’s executive director, Nils Peterson, said. Peterson said the housing trust purchased the 1.2-acre parcel of land, located south of Palouse Prairie Charter School and east of The Grove apartment complex, in 2019 with a bank loan. He said the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust is seeking money to build three homes in 2021 on the Powers Avenue side of the vacant property. The homes will be sold using the community land trust model in which the trust sells the improvements (houses) and retains the land the houses are on. ... The Bear Den at Moscow Middle School was quieter on this game night than it typically is when the Moscow Bears are in action, but the home team still played with plenty of spark. In a gym that was vacant of spectators except for the junior varsity teams from Moscow and visiting Genesee, the Bears put on an efficient offensive display, getting 10 players into the scoring column, burying eight 3-pointers and beating the Bulldogs 70-41.
2016 Five years ago
At noon, about 40 Washington State University students quickly assembled at the steps of Todd Hall on the Glenn Terrell Mall, equipped with colorful poster board signs, a bullhorn and a message to share. “Education not deportation,” “undocumented and unafraid,” they chanted. “We are what America looks like.” Of various ethnicities, ages and interests, the protesters had a single purpose — to convince administrators to move forward in making their university a sanctuary school. WSU would not be the first. Since the Nov. 8 presidential election, groups of students around the U.S. have been creating and signing petitions, staging walk-outs and protests in favor of the change.
2011 10 years ago
Colfax residents welcomed the holiday season with a flash and a bang during the city’s annual lighted Christmas parade and fireworks show. Hundreds of people lined Mill Street as Christmas-themed floats, emergency vehicles, motorcycles and more cruised past, many of their occupants tossing candy to children on the sidewalk. The First Baptist Church was a hub of activity with fire pits, hot chocolate, music and giveaways of Christmas-themed books and Bibles. ... Washington State University senior Theresa Jacobs said she and her teammates were only half serious when they suggested organizing a speed-dating event for a class project. “We just threw the idea down as a joke,” Jacobs said after her group’s final presentation in Ensminger Pavilion. “But it was amazing.” Eight student teams in Human Development 205 were challenged this semester to develop and host a unique event that could enrich student life at WSU. According to the group’s statistics, 97 people participated in the speed-dating event, with 85 percent of the students choosing to stay for a second round.