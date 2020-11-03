2019 One year ago today
More than 150 superheroes — many in red Wonder Woman shirts and some in capes as well — jogged and walked through the WSU campus in Pullman as part of the DC Wonder Woman College Run Series. WSU was one of eight stops this fall for the inaugural 5K college run series. … The Troy High School volleyball team won its second straight state title and 12th in school history by beating The Ambrose School 25-13, 25-21, 25-8 at Lapwai High School. Lindsey Kwate delivered 16 kills in her final high school match and Morgan Blazzard added nine kills and as many digs for the Trojans.
2015 Five years ago today
Earlier this school year the Pullman School District sent out an email that made some parents scratch their heads. The memo informed students and their parents that children wouldn’t be immediately sent home from school if they were detected with head lice. PSD Lead Nurse Michelle Hyatt noted lice cases are most prevalent after the heat of the summer when students return to school, and that likely has played a role in this year’s increase. … The Latah County commissioners continued moving forward with a plan to purchase Almon Street Plaza, a 7,770-square-foot, two-story office building at 200 S. Almon St. in Moscow, after they had a short discussion with staff about the property’s feasibility. The new location would provide the county more than 1,300 square feet of additional office space than the leased areas it will be replacing.
2010 10 years ago today
Idaho voters have decided to amend the Idaho Constitution to allow the University of Idaho to charge its students tuition that can be used to pay for faculty salaries and benefits. Nearly 65 percent of voters in 623 of Idaho’s 961 precincts that had been counted endorsed Senate Joint Resolution 101 … Bovill voters shot down a proposed recall of Mayor Janiece Atkins by just eight votes. Ninety-six Bovill residents voted, with 54 percent of them saying Atkins should be allowed to remain in office.