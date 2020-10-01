2019 One year ago today
Local firefighters are hoping the public can provide information on three suspicious Whitman County wildfires that burned hundreds of acres. Whitman County District 14 Fire Chief Jon Dahmen said volunteer firefighters responded to the fires in the Wawawai Canyon area near Colton. … Pullman has hired Jennifer Hackman as its new economic development manager to promote business in the city. Hackman, from Pullman, has 10 years of economic development experience.
2015 Five years ago today
A proposal for Pullman’s third recreational marijuana retail store was submitted to the city’s Public Works Department and if approved it will be Pullman’s last recreational marijuana outlet. According to state law, Pullman is allowed to have three recreational marijuana outlets. … Forty-two cases of the bluetongue virus have been confirmed in samples taken in Washington and Idaho this fall from whitetail and mule deer, cows, domestic sheep, bighorn sheep and a yak, according to Washington State University’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.
2010 10 years ago today
Howard Hughes Video in Moscow matched donations of DVDs during the month of September to aid a support organization for deployed troops. … Phase I of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce lobby revamp is complete, and now it’s ready for the public to enjoy.