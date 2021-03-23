2020 One year ago today
COVID-19 is officially present on the Palouse. The Whitman County Health Department received its first positive test result for COVID-19 in a Whitman County resident, according to a news release from the Whitman County Emergency Operations Center. The patient, a female in her 20s, has recovered and is self-isolating at home, the release said. Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson declined to say in what city the woman lives or where she works. … Pullman Regional Hospital announced today it has opened a COVID-19 triage and testing center to evaluate patients that may have the new coronavirus. According to a PRH news release, the center is designed to screen patients experiencing respiratory symptoms or who think they may have COVID-19.
2016 Five years ago today
Logos School completed the purchase of 30 acres of agricultural land on the northeast side of Moscow where school officials plan to construct its new campus. Larry Stephenson, who will be superintendent of the new school, acknowledged additional traffic may be an issue, as Logos School does not operate a bus system and most students either walk or are driven to classes each day. But he hopes the addition of pedestrian paths and bridges will keep students and drivers safe. … Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories recently announced its plans to bring in another 850 production and research jobs and expand its Pullman headquarters during the next three to five years. The additional employees will amount to a roughly 40 percent increase in the company’s workforce at its headquarters in Pullman, increasing the count from about 2,170 to about 3,020. SEL President Edmund O. Schweitzer III said the expansion is at least a $23 million project and will include the construction of new research and manufacturing facilities.
2011 10 years ago today
Several local emergency medical service officials are proposing a countywide ambulance tax district for Latah County. The district could provide financing for paramedics needed to respond to emergencies around the clock and provide more comprehensive care for county residents, while strengthening existing EMS agencies, said Dave Reynolds, EMS division chief for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department. … Three hikers were reported missing to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office near Jordan Knott Road outside Endicott. They had become separated from a group of 10 organized by the Inland Northwest Hikers Club out of Spokane. The hikers and their dog were found uninjured about midnight on Zornes Road in Adams County, about 30 miles from their starting point, after they contacted Whitcom 911 emergency dispatch operators by cellphone.