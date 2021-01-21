2020 One year ago today
WSU celebrated its first Mindfulness Takeover, honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with a slate of activities including films, panel discussions, workshops and even a yoga class. Yoga instructor and WSU Recreation Program Director Joanne Greene said King himself was personally interested in mindfulness. … A “home run team” of Idaho college and university presidents offered lawmakers a positive and unified picture of the benefits of higher education. In a first-of-its-kind session, Idaho’s eight public college, university and community college presidents provided a joint statement to the legislative budget committee, saying they’ve arrived at a “new philosophy” for higher education in Idaho. An example of the new cooperative spirit is a proposed cybersecurity degree program, which would be available to students attending any of the institutions.
2016 Five years ago today
Washington State University plans to break ground on the newly named Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center this spring, while its completion is expected by summer 2017, according to a WSU announcement. The structure, which will stand between Stadium Way and Main and Spokane streets on the WSU campus, will feature four knowledge rooms for student networking; indoor and outdoor living rooms and kitchens; men’s, women’s and gender-neutral restrooms; and an outdoor meditation pavilion. … In an attempt to limit those motorists who clog up the left lanes of multilane roadways at slow speeds, Washington state senators have prepared a bill that could cost those slow drivers if they don’t get out of the fast lane. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said the proposed legislation “won’t hurt, but would be hard to enforce.”
2011 10 years ago today
Screams and yells erupted from one corner of the library in Colton as children between the ages of 6 and 12 clambered for attention, vying for a chance to play the Nintendo Wii, a video game system provided by the Whitman County Library. … Parents of Russell Elementary School students in Moscow might be hearing a new word these days: “Swring.” It’s a set of four wooden rings connected by ropes that hang from the ceiling. The device is proving to be a beneficial tool for special education teachers and occupational therapists. Carolyn Jensen, who teaches special education at Russell, said the Swring is especially good for children with autism who are working on their coordination and social skills.