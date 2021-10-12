2020 One year ago today
About a dozen community members gathered in the Moscow City Hall parking lot for a “Moment of Peace” event to express gratitude for the work public servants have done during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organized by Moscow residents Sage Francetich and Lacey Coy Watkins in response to the attention — positive and negative, locally and nationally — the city’s emergency face mask ordinance has garnered. Those gathered said they imagine city officials are under a lot of stress because of backlash the ordinance has caused, and they wanted to show up to remind those officials that appreciative community members exist.
2016 Five years ago today
Abbey Bressler does not consider herself a “pageant girl,” even though next month she will be representing Idaho in the Miss National USA Pageant. Bressler, a 22-year-old University of Idaho senior, said she was appointed Miss Idaho USA 2016 and she will now compete at nationals in Anaheim, Calif. Bressler said she started competing in pageants just this past year, but she will be on stage in California against women who have been participating in pageants their entire lives. “I just want to go and represent Idaho,” Bressler said. “I’m an Idaho native. I grew up in Idaho, born and raised. I love this state. I don’t ever want to leave it.” ... The University of Idaho chapter of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity was suspended Monday afternoon in response to undisclosed allegations against the house, UI Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said. Eckles said the university began discussing the suspension with the fraternity’s on-campus leaders and has now shared information about the accusations with the Delta Sigma Phi national organization and the Moscow Police Department. The university refused to share information about the nature of the allegations.
2011 10 years ago today
Nobel laureate and former two-term president of Costa Rica told an audience of hundreds at the University of Idaho that countries around the world should cut their defense budgets to invest more in human wellbeing — the key to human security, he said. “Now, more than ever, we have the resources and the knowledge to feed the hungry, heal the needlessly sick and educate all of our children,” said Oscar Arias Sánchez, who was president of Costa Rica from 1986-90 and 2006-10 and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987. “We live in times of upheaval and danger but also of unprecedented possibility.” Arias’ address, titled “Human Security in the 21st Century,” was part of a UI Borah Symposium that also featured a by José Joaquín Campos, director general of the Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center in Costa Rica.