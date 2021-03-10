2020 One year ago today
Local elder care facilities say they have adopted enhanced protocols for disease control but are urging those visiting relatives in their care to exercise caution as the number of cases and deaths related to COVID-19 continues to inch upward in Washington. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Washington climbed to at least 22 and the majority of those were related to an outbreak at an elder care facility called the Life Care Center of Kirkland. … Given current concerns regarding COVID-19, or coronavirus, agencies on the Palouse are meeting regularly to review and respond as new information becomes available, according to a city of Moscow news release. Those agencies include the city of Moscow, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, Gritman Medical Center, Latah County Disaster Services, University of Idaho, Moscow School District, Public Health – Idaho North Central District and others as needed.
2016 Five years ago today
Two men have been arrested in Palouse in possession of $2,800 in apparent counterfeit money, a printer, extra ink cartridges and high-quality bonded paper that has been linked to counterfeit bills used across Washington and northern Idaho. … The Palouse Prairie Charter School’s hydroponic growing system is producing impressive lettuce for school lunches. The school’s students will share their growing secrets with educators and other interested parties with an hourlong webinar. Nervous but prepared, the students will be speaking with as many as 100 participants.
2011 10 years ago today
A 50th anniversary wasn’t celebrated with a bang, but rather with a glowing blue light in 65,000 gallons of water. Staff and guests of the Washington State University Dodgen Nuclear Radiation Center gathered to watch the reactor reach full power. The WSU reactor does that almost daily, and it takes 10 to 15 minutes to reach full power. The center performs research and distributes isotopes to WSU classes and companies across the nation. It’s not used for energy production in the area. Five of its operators are WSU students, who receive one-on-one, hands-on training. The center is one of 27 research and test reactors in the country, and one of just five or six that allows tours. … The University of Idaho is proposing an 8.4 percent increase in fees and tuition, meaning in-state undergraduates could pay about $450 extra for their education next year.