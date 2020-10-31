2019 One year ago today
For the third straight year, Brian Mitchell’s residence along Notting Hill Drive on the east side of Moscow will be decked out with strobe and black lights, spooky music and terrifying Halloween dummies for trick-or-treaters to enjoy. … Despite concern expressed by some residents, the massive sign endorsing Moscow City Council candidates Kelsey Berends, Brandon Mitchell and James Urquidez draped across a Jackson Street grain silo in Moscow adheres to the city code, Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap. Even if the code deemed the sign too large, Belknap said the city is not enforcing that section of the code because of a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
2015 Five years ago today
Idaho’s first and only “Garnet Queen,” Louise Darby, now 79, has given up her garnet digger’s guide-and-outfitter permit but has not abdicated throne and title. Darby attended Potlatch High School, leaving to get married just three credits shy of her diploma. Yet her self-taught knowledge of garnets, coupled with experience hunting, digging, refining and displaying them, has gained her recognition and consulting requests from expert gemologists in renowned institutes including the Smithsonian Institution and in gemological associations both here and in Japan.
2010 10 years ago today
Bovill residents will not only have to determine who they’ll select to represent them on the county and state level, but they’re the only voters in the county who will determine who will represent them on the city level as well. Bovill Mayor Janiece Atkins faces a recall election Election Day after a handful of voters submitted a petition to recall her in August. … The Moscow Police Department will begin to better focus on education and awareness of aggressive driving. Idaho Transportation Department statistics show aggressive driving is the highest single contributing factor in both injury and fatal crashes.