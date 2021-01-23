2020 One year ago today
Latah County and the UI are finalizing an agreement that would provide a polling place on the UI campus for elections starting in May, according to Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg. Westberg discussed Latah County elections and polling places at a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum at the 1912 Center in Moscow. … A local organization that provides free food and transportation to people on the Palouse has set its sights on helping more military veterans. The Council on Aging and Human Services, based in Colfax, supports food banks throughout Whitman County and provides free transportation in multiple Washington and Idaho counties through a service called COAST. Executive Director Paige Collins said the nonprofit wants to reach more veterans, as well as nonseniors.
2016 Five years ago today
Can children learn to love math as much as playtime or dessert? According to educational experts, the answer is yes. By combining literacy and math with an over-the-top after-school club, Whitman County Library is getting kids fired up over this important skill. Library branches in Palouse, Tekoa, St. John and Colfax now host Crazy 8s Clubs, taking kids on wacky math adventures with curriculum provided by the Bedtime Math Foundation. … Dawn Bennett, a licensed massage practitioner for 10 years and certified reflexologist, is one of the four original co-founders of Bliss in Colfax. In 2010, she traveled to China to further her education and then she began teaching her yoga class at the Whitman County Library in Colfax.
2011 10 years ago today
Students of Kathryn Bonzo’s joint fifth and sixth grade class at Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning don’t want people to forget about Haiti. Students have been brainstorming ways to raise money for the country in crisis, which, following its 2010 earthquake, is dealing with an outbreak of cholera, an acute diarrheal illness that leaves about one infected person in 20 deathly ill. Bonzo’s students decided to make and sell scarves at Saturday’s Winter Market at the 1912 Center. … The Moscow School Board will meet to discuss raising this year’s school district budget about $800,000 to more than $26.8 million. The original budget figure was just more than $26 million.