2019 One year ago today
Moscow’s Paradise Creek rose to record breaking levels Tuesday night. At 11.4 feet, it surpassed the record set of 11.26 feet during the 1996 flood. Moscow streets were reopened by 10 a.m. Wednesday, but some residents were still confronted with standing water in yards and homes. … Latah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Deary Junior-Senior High School and Bovill Elementary School on Tuesday because of an alleged student threat to “shoot up” the Deary school. A 12-year-old student allegedly made the threat, but the student denied the allegation.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman High School senior Rose Jao traveled to Olympia March 23-27 and served as a page in the state House of Representatives. She was sponsored by her 9th district Rep. Susan Fagan, R-Pullman. … The University of Idaho Women’s Center and the Moscow Public Library will present “You Hit Like a Girl?: Gender and Image in High School Yearbooks.” Professors Amy Canfield and Heather Van Mullem analyzed images of student athletes in yearbooks from 1938-2011 at two high schools to see how the presentation of athletes varied by gender.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman firefighters hosted their annual pancake feed Saturday, wearing aprons and wielding spatulas instead of boots and helmets. Each year during Washington State University’s Mom’s Weekend, firefighters anticipate between 800 and 1,000 guests. Revenue is donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. … Local 92-year-old World War II veteran Lyle Dennis received a quilt of valor as part of a national project to give a quilt to every veteran. Better known as “Fats” or “Fatty” to his friends, Dennis was once in charge of nearly 300 German prisoners of war.