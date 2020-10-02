2019 One year ago today
Professionals hired to develop a master plan for downtown Pullman’s future say the goal is to make the area in and around Main Street “people-centric.” Those professionals held a work session in front of 80 people at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center to discuss how to improve Pullman’s business sector encompassing part of Main Street, Grand Avenue and a few of the nearby streets. … Laurie Hopkins, of Moscow, and Rhonda Case, of Troy, have been elected to serve in the statewide Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association. The association was formed to increase the professionalism of its members and to improve city administration and cooperates with federal, state and local agencies to increase efficiency in city government.
2015 Five years ago today
A software update has delayed financial aid for students attending the Community Colleges of Spokane and students at the Gladish Community Center branch in Pullman are beginning to question how long they can last without the money. … The last remnants of eight diseased honey locust trees around Moscow City Hall were removed this week. The deciduous trees developed cankers and were infested with honey locust plant bugs, technically known as Blepharidopterus chlorionis.
2010 10 years ago today
Since Jon and Michelle Asplund took over the Old Post Office Floral shop in Troy in January, they said they’ve seen how running a business laced with subtle personal touches can add to the fabric of a community. “I really love it because people come into the store in so many different phases of their day, or even the different phases of their life,” Michelle Asplund said. “I help them extend their sympathy to people they care about, and I help them share their joys.”