2021 One year ago
The Latah Recovery Center will implement a harm-reduction program that allows drug users to exchange used needles and syringes for clean ones and engages addicts in what could be their first step to recovery. The recovery center board, on a 4-2 vote, approved partnering with the North Idaho AIDS Coalition in Coeur d’Alene to start the program in Moscow. “I realize that the recovery center is for people that are in recovery, but I think if people are dying in the meantime, then they don’t ever get the chance to get into recovery,” said Ariana Murphy, board member and chairwoman of the recovery center’s harm-reduction program subcommittee. ... Four Moscow women with a love for the outdoors recently launched an organization dedicated to planting trees on the Palouse in an effort to reduce carbon, restore native ecosystems and educate the community through hands-on activities. Palouse Standing People’s founders Ryan Law, Rachel Clark, Meggan Baumgartner and Jennifer Hinds planted the organization’s first 10 trees — lodgepole pines and larches — on property outside Troy. Baumgartner said the founders expect to plant 100 donated trees on the Palouse in the next month in honor of Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 30).
2017 Five years ago
Jennifer Harrington works full time at a telephone and internet service company, co-owns a logging truck business with her husband and volunteers as an emergency medical responder all while juggling parental responsibilities for her eight children. Harrington, a 42-year-old Uniontown resident, said she has been a first responder for Whitman County Fire District 14 for the past year and a half. “I’ve always had an interest in medical-related things,” Harrington said. She said there was a need for volunteers in the community, so she took a roughly two-month long course to get certified. Harrington said it is rewarding to be able to help people in a time of crisis. ... All Nicole Nadreau wants for Easter is a hug from the Easter Bunny. The 9-year-old was all smiles — even after Easter dress shopping — at the Palouse Mall after spying the enormous white rabbit in its pastel chair just outside of Ross Dress For Less. “She — or he, or whatever it is — is really nice and fluffy,” she said with a broad grin and wave directed at the rabbit, who favored her with a thumbs-up. Nicole, her mother and three sisters were pleasantly surprised by the chance meeting, which gave rise to thoughts of the ideal Easter gift.
2012 10 years ago
For the past month, every weekend in Genesee has been like a holiday for resident Tiffany Johnson, one of several volunteers who has helped coordinate the new Bountiful Baskets Food Co-Op location in the small town. The BBFC distributes baskets of produce and other items to sites throughout the country on a weekly basis, and Johnson said the parcels always contain a fun variety of fruits and vegetables. “It’s like Christmas every week,” she said. “You don’t know what you’ll get, but you’re guaranteed 50 percent fruit and 50 percent vegetables.” ... Students, faculty, co-workers and friends of Karen Pohl gathered Sunday evening to share tears, laughs and memories about the 22-year-old University of Idaho student. “This is not a memorial, we just wanted to bring people together to take care of each other,” said Dean of Students Bruce Pitman. “It’s a time to tell stories and give each other hugs.” Pohl, originally of Ridgefield, Wash., died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after suffering a stroke almost a week earlier. Pohl was a student volunteer coordinator and a trainee with the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department’s Ambulance Company and worked in a biology lab on campus. The packed ASUI office was testament to the number of friends she had acquired over the years, Pitman said.