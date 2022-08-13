Hailee Zollman worked her lemonade stand Saturday like a savvy customer-service professional, warmly engaging people as they walked up her family’s driveway. “There is brownies, there is good bars, there is Rice Krispies and there is cookies,” she informed one customer. Then the 8-year-old, wearing a bright yellow apron over a light colored romper, turned up the charm. “There is Keasy bracelets over there and a story about Keasy.” Zollman’s lemonade profits are being donated to researchers trying to unravel the mysterious ailments those acronyms refer to. ... There may not be a parade or a giant bowl of lentil chili this year, but local organizations have set up public events this week in Pullman in place of a traditional National Lentil Festival. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center and the Whitman County Historical Society are hosting the first Depot Days honoring longtime Pullman businessman and historical society member Ken Vogel. Vogel owned Ken Vogel Clothing in downtown Pullman from 1982-2006. He died in 2016.
Not even the threat of a summer storm could detract from the excitement of drone-flying enthusiasts of the Palouse and beyond as Pullman’s Aerial Adventure Day commenced at Kruegel Park. Rockets, radio-controlled cars and drones of all sizes sat crowded on folding tables beneath a temporary shelter from the rain, along with the tools and technology required to bring them to life. In some cases, the shower created a reprieve for pilots who made last-minute adjustments to their machines. ... As the day drew to a close around the Palouse, the Dahmen Barn was just coming to life and guitar chords and the smells of savory food and wood smoke filled the air for the first Mud Slinging Extravaganza. The event served a number of purposes, said creator and artisan Kassie Smith, from celebration to fundraiser to community togetherness. “First and foremost, it’s a fundraiser for the building expansion,” she said, noting last year’s $10,000 project that added a clay studio to the barn.
Paint-covered children crowded behind Sojourner’s Alliance to bring color and joy to the homeless shelter. “There’s a lot of blank walls here so it’s a great way to bring life to the place,” said Steve Bonnar, Sojourner’s Alliance director. “Just having the kids around, their laughter, zeal and energy is great.” The project was put on by Moscow School District’s Adventure Club, an after-school and summer camp for elementary school children. The mural depicts everything from a marching band to Pokemon and rainbows. ... Shouts of “No” and “Get back” echoed through the Fieldhouse Conditioning Center at Washington State University as 16 women practiced self-defense tactics. The class was one of WSU’s Week of Welcome events, meant to help incoming freshmen be aware of their surroundings, know what can lead to a dangerous situation and avoid incidents. Instructor Brad Stewart, WSU fitness and wellbeing coordinator, said an average of three sexual assaults happen per week at WSU, and the chances of being a sexual assault victim skyrocket during the first six months of a student’s time at the university.