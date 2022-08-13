2021 One year ago

Hailee Zollman worked her lemonade stand Saturday like a savvy customer-service professional, warmly engaging people as they walked up her family’s driveway. “There is brownies, there is good bars, there is Rice Krispies and there is cookies,” she informed one customer. Then the 8-year-old, wearing a bright yellow apron over a light colored romper, turned up the charm. “There is Keasy bracelets over there and a story about Keasy.” Zollman’s lemonade profits are being donated to researchers trying to unravel the mysterious ailments those acronyms refer to. ... There may not be a parade or a giant bowl of lentil chili this year, but local organizations have set up public events this week in Pullman in place of a traditional National Lentil Festival. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center and the Whitman County Historical Society are hosting the first Depot Days honoring longtime Pullman businessman and historical society member Ken Vogel. Vogel owned Ken Vogel Clothing in downtown Pullman from 1982-2006. He died in 2016.

2017 Five years ago

