2019 One year ago today
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized killing wolves from the Grouse Flats pack in southeastern Washington after the pack killed several livestock. The pack has a general range from Asotin County down across the Oregon border and as far west as Butte Creek. … The University of Idaho is taking advantage of money left over from previous renovations to get a head start on planned restorations to its Administration Building. The current effort will address the more urgent repairs to some of the building’s deteriorating brickwork and masonry.
2015 Five years ago today
The Latah County Commissioners approved submitting an offer to purchase the Almon Street Plaza order to relocate several county departments scattered throughout Moscow to the building. Commissioner Richard Walser said, if the sale goes through, the purchase will be a money-save for the county, as it would no longer need to lease space at Eastside Marketplace and the Federal Building. … The Pullman School Board voted to move forward with a bond sale that will fund the addition of two to four new classrooms at Jefferson Elementary School. Although the district has seen regular increases in its student body for the past four years, the primary issue is finding space for the incoming students. Lincoln Middle School in Pullman also is approaching capacity.
2010 10 years ago today
After about six years of trying to work with a Pullman-area farmer, the Department of Ecology issued him a $4,000 fine a week ago for discharging polluted water to a tributary of the South Fork Palouse River. … Idahoans are dead-set against handing over selection of U.S. senators to the state Legislature according to the Idaho Newspaper Poll. Meanwhile, two-thirds of Idaho Republicans, and nearly half of the state as a whole, say they generally support the agenda of the tea party movement, with the numbers in northern Idaho rising to a 56 percent majority.