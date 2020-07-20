2019 One year ago today
The Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine will receive a nearly $750,00 grant to develop a family medicine residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration, and is awarded to 27 residency programs nationwide. … Students returning to Moscow’s McDonald Elementary School will be greeted with all-new playground equipment in the fall. McDonald Principal Kim Mikolajczyk said while some of the older equipment remains, including a popular climbing structure and a set of multi-tiered monkey bars, the school spent about $25,000 purchasing and installing three new play structures.
2015 Five years ago today
The Palouse Discovery Science Center and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Amateur Radio Club teamed up to teach children the power of radio waves. Radio amateurs, or “hams,” brought in their homemade three-element Yagi antennas to take children and their families on a “Fox Hunt” for a beacon hidden in the brush surrounding the science center in Pullman. … The Moscow City Council accepted a $16 million grant to begin improvements on the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Right now,” said Airport Manager Tony Bean “when big passenger aircraft arrive and depart, all other activity on the field must cease.” He added at least 100 flights are canceled during the winter because of poor visibility for pilots coming and going.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow-Pullman area had a special visit by two young roving rabbis. “It’s not very common to have a rabbi come through this area,” one of the rabbis, Zalman Popack said. “You can see that people are very surprised to see a rabbi here.” Popack, 24, came from Colorado, and Shimon Sabol, 23, came from New York, to bring Jewish awareness and tradition to Jewish people living in southeast Washington. … The process to build a wind farm in Whitman County got easier when Whitman County commissioners voted to replace the board of adjustment with a hearing examiner. Otherwise, the board would have been in charge of reviewing hundreds of pages of environmental findings included in an application for a conditional use permit. A hearing examiner gives the board of adjustment the chance to work on other applications and expedites the application process.