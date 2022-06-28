2021 One year ago
Lewis-Clark State assistant coach Sam Atkin was nominated for selection to the British Olympic track and field team, a tangible precedent for Atkin and an intangible one for the Idaho town where he has trained for a decade. Atkin, 28, is unambiguously a British citizen, but he has lived in Lewiston since joining the LCSC track and cross country teams as a freshman in 2011. He won two NAIA track titles for the Warriors and has assisted coach Mike Collins in both sports since 2017. If he indeed participates in the Games, it’s thought he’ll be the first Lewiston “resident” — an unofficial term in his case — to do so, according to research by area history expert Steven Branting. ... A pair of writers based in Moscow have been awarded literature fellowships from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Brian Blanchfield and Lauren Westerfield will each receive $5,000.
2017 Five years ago
The Idaho Commission for Libraries awarded $5,000 to Lena Whitmore Elementary School’s library for the 2017-18 school year, according to Donna Eggers, the commission’s public information specialist. The commission awarded $200,000 to 43 elementary school libraries throughout Idaho for the upcoming school year, according to a news release. ... More than 100 children of all ages spent a sunny morning painting, singing, acting and playing, all in the name of faith, at the Pullman Community VBS Day Camp at the Pullman Presbyterian Church. The week-long day camp, open to the public and sponsored by Camp Lutherhaven of Coeur d’Alene, comes to Pullman once a year every June for a week of crafts, songs and activities centered on Biblical teachings.
2012 10 years ago
Dozens of teachers from rural Inland Northwest school districts are learning how to make math more relevant and interesting thanks to a National Science Foundation-funded program being administered by faculty at Washington State University and the University of Idaho. Fifty teachers of grades 4-10 from eastern Washington and northern Idaho have been staying at WSU this month as part of the Making Math Reasoning Explicit program’s Summer Institute. They’re the first and second of three cohorts of teachers participating in the total five-year, $5 million professional development program. The first cohort began its work last fall, and by the time next summer rolls around, all three groups of teachers will be on-board.