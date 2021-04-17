2020 One year ago today
Northwest River Supplies plans to distribute tens of thousands of personal protective equipment to area medical personnel and first responders in the coming weeks to combat the shortage of equipment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NRS CEO Bryan Dingel said. Dingel said the exception might be toilet paper. … Unemployment claims in Idaho and Washington declined somewhat last week but were still much higher than usual during the week of April 5-11. In Idaho, there were 18,531 jobless claims last week, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The total for those four weeks — which coincide with Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus — is 95,961, which is 60 percent more claims than the total in the state in 2019.
2016 Five years ago today
People active in the hemp and marijuana legalization movement spoke between musical acts during this year’s Hemp Fest at Moscow’s East City Park, while others socialized, ate food prepared by various vendors and perused a variety of items for sale, including crafts and pot paraphernalia. Frankie Morales, of Pierce, Wash., enjoyed the weather and watched a band play.
2011 10 years ago today
Participants in the Top Sculpt contest at Eastside Marketplace were artists of varying degrees of skill seeking a $1,000 prize. Using only recycled cardboard, they made large sculptures to be shown at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s 25th Anniversary Dinner and Auction on Friday.