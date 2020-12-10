2019 One year ago today
The former Mimosa building on Pullman’s Main Street is not considered a public nuisance, according to city code. Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins spoke to the Pullman City Council about Mimosa, a vacant former restaurant, as part of a larger discussion about vacant buildings in the downtown core business district. … University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a budgetary shortfall expected to balloon to $22 million by 2022. In an early move to curb expenses, the UI announced that it would offer separation incentives to employees who may be considering leaving the university or retiring early. UI Vice President for Finance and Administration Brian Foisy said 61 people have applied for voluntary separation and 93 have applied for optional early retirement.
2015 Five years ago today
A representative of Gritman Medical Center told the audience at a League of Women Voters meeting that she anticipates the hospital’s 54,000-square-foot outpatient building will be completed in September. The new building, which is being constructed on a 32,000-square-foot lot bordered by Main, Eighth and Jackson streets, will house Community Health Association of Spokane services. … It has already been a record-breaking year for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport: By the end of November, 44,533 passengers had left the Palouse on an Alaska Airlines jet. Even without the last month of 2015, that number shattered 2014’s record of 41,525. Tony Bean, airport manager, said he expects another 10,000 passengers to depart in December, one of the airport’s busiest months.
2010 10 years ago today
Lucas Tate has retired from playing Joe Vandal, the UI’s burly yet friendly mascot, this spring after three and a half years behind the mask. He’ll graduate from the UI with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with an emphasis in actuarial science. Tate, 22, moved to Moscow from Kennewick, Wash., after graduating from high school in 2006. At about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, he was an ideal fit for the Joe Vandal suit. … Pullman Parks and Recreation employees and the Lawson Gardens Committee are working to get city council approval to raise money for and design a conference center at Lawson Gardens. The garden is a privately funded park, dedicated by Gerald Lawson, a local farmer, in memory of his first wife, Alice.