2019 One year ago today
The attorney for former Colfax Police Chief Rick McNannay is planning to file a lawsuit for $5.2 million against the city of Colfax. McNannay is suing for defamation, slander, libel, false light and wrongful termination. … Idaho’s “Move Over” law will expand from law enforcement personnel to include highway workers. The law will require drivers to change lanes when passing Idaho Transportation Department workers and tow truck operators using flashing lights.
2015 Five years ago today
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Senior Vice President Ron Schwartz will retire at the end of June after 17 years with the company. He played a pivotal role in establishing many of the processes and measures the company follows for maintaining its industry-leading quality. … Model Home Furnishings of Pullman closed its doors last month for good after 13 years in its location on South Grand Avenue after a decision by management to consolidate their business in the Lewiston store.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow City Council will discuss the city’s living wage for its employees and those employees of businesses that are contracted through the city. The last time the living wage was considered was in 2006, when a resolution placed the city’s living wage at $10.25 per hour. … The Idaho Transportation Department, along with representatives of Imperial Oil, held an open meeting session to discuss the proposed Kearl Module Transportation Project through Idaho on U.S. Highway 12.