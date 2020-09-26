2019 One year ago today
Pullman’s Jandi Utzman said her husband was surprised to come home one day to find the family van had been painted bright pink. Utzman is now using it to sell supplies to dance studios around the region. Utzman started her business, Dance in Motion, this summer as a way to help young dancers get the right shoes, leotards and other necessary items they need quickly and from a local source.
2015 Five years ago today
The sole suspect in the robbery of Moscow’s Wells Fargo Bank was identified as losing $1,900 playing Spanish 21 at Mr. Z’s Casino in Pullman less than 36 hours after the robbery, according to the arresting officer’s probable cause affidavit. The 31-year-old Moscow man was arrested for robbery and grand theft. … The Potlatch River canyon town of Kendrick was anything but sleepy as the entire student body of its junior/senior high school took to the streets for the second annual Community Building Day, created by the 7-Ridges Education Foundation. Students were raking leaves, collecting trash and creating space for a new sign by the Kendrick Grange Hall and Fraternal Temple. At the city park on Main Street, three high school freshmen had their hands full keeping up with the golden maple leaves already littering sidewalks and green space.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow High School Environmental Club was out in full force at Phillips Farm County Park, the site of a fall open house that featured live music, food, cider pressing, hay rides and nature activities. The farm was established in the early 20th century, but its current namesake, Virgil Phillips, lived in a farmhouse on the 160-acre property 1944-1972. … A. G. Rud, Washington State University’s Dean of Education, has only spent six weeks in Pullman but he already has big plans. He said changes he plans to make within the college involving research grants and campus specialization, which follow WSU-wide trends, will produce better educators. Rud said he wants to focus on bringing in more research that can help further develop the college.