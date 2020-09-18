2019 One year ago today
The public got a first look at the Moscow City Council candidates as they responded to questions about water, downtown educational institutions and several other topics at a Moscow Chamber of Commerce candidate forum. About 75 people attended. Five of the six candidates were present. … The two Latah County Sheriff’s Office deputies who sustained minor injuries during a crash with a semitractor-trailer were released from Gritman Medical Center in Moscow the same night, said Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles. Both vehicles were headed east when the crash occurred on State Highway 8 east of Troy. The semi was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by a sheriff’s office vehicle which was responding with lights and sirens to another incident.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow Police are investigating a bank robbery reported today at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at the corner of White Avenue and Blaine Street. The suspect, who has not been apprehended, was described as 6 feet tall and heavyset with a black bushy beard, wearing a long black wig, mirrored sunglasses, dark face makeup and also wearing a blue plaid shirt with gray hood and beige pants, police said. No weapon was seen, police said. The suspect twice asked tellers for money and put an disclosed amount in a brown grocery bag. … Moscow School District’s director of nutrition services Mimi Pengilly says the number of students on the free and reduced lunch count has grown. “Our free and reduced rate in this district used to be 21 percent, which is low,” Pengilly said. As of 2013, 51 percent of public school students preschool through 12th grade were eligible for free or reduced lunch programs.
2010 10 years ago today
In order to deplete Idaho’s ag production, every man, woman and child in the state would have to eat 220 slices of bread, 41 potatoes, 2 hamburgers and 41 gallons of milk every day. All those resources are out there, said Laura Johnson, marketing director for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, it’s just a matter of presenting those products the right way. The state department has been trying many different methods of attracting more to the buy local movement. Contrary to popular belief, agriculture is holding its own — production has reached record levels in seven of the past 10 years in Idaho.