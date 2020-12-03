2019 One year ago today
Despite being from one of the smaller districts at the event, students with Moscow High School’s Model United Nations club were among top-ranked delegates to a Seattle conference that included teams from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Club president Jules Carr-Chellman said six of Moscow’s 43-student delegation brought home one of the top-two awards afforded to committee members who displayed strong leadership skills. … Lot size is no longer an obstacle for Moscow property owners to construct an “accessory dwelling unit” on their property. The Moscow City Council chose to eliminate the minimum lot size requirement which will allow greater opportunities for all residential properties to have the option of developing the units.
2015 Five years ago today
Peggy Jenkins, founder of Palouse Pathways — a Moscow-based nonprofit organization that helps families get a handle on the information they need to make higher education decisions — said many bright students in the area have hopes of attending Ivy League schools. Jenkins teamed up with Alton Campbell, director of the University of Idaho’s Honors College to host the All About Honors Night, which may turn into an annual or biannual event. … The Colfax Park Board addressed the state of the city pool and the possibility of the pool’s closure in 2016. Repairs the pool might require would push expenses past 2015’s costs by about $30,000. Without some of them, the pool would remain in violation of state Department of Ecology rules for water leaking into the Palouse River.
2010 10 years ago today
A conditional use permit was approved by the Latah County Zoning Commission for a Texas-based group to open a sustainable agriculture school east of Deary. The Ploughshare Institute’s CUP includes provisions for a school, a bed and breakfast and a campground. The school would teach sustainability skills such as organic farming, horse farming, cheese making and other artisan skills and crafts, said Webb French, local director of the Ploughshare Institute. … For the second time in one week sirens from a fire truck wailed down the streets of Colfax. Slipping on his coat, Craig Mitzimberg, who lost his store Mitz’s Cabinets during a fire, readied himself to step outside into the sleet. This time, however, Mitzimberg wasn’t standing on the sidelines, watching his shop of seven years go up in smoke. This time, Mitzimberg ascended the fire truck, clad in red and topped with a cottony beard and wig to play Santa Claus in the Colfax Christmas Parade.