2019 One year ago today
Moscow School District leadership has vowed to slow down — and in some cases reverse course — on the districtwide implementation of a mastery-based education system. In a board of trustees meeting, Superintendent Greg Bailey said the district will take a more methodical approach in determining what steps, if any, will be appropriate to take in improving Moscow’s grading and reporting system. … An unsecured load caused two single-vehicle, noninjury crashes on U.S. Highway 95 north of Moscow, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. A Christmas tree, chainsaw and cable puller were reportedly left in the roadway just south of Viola.
2015 Five years ago today
A 35-year-old Onaway man has been arrested by the Latah County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a burglary of the Harvard Post Office. He was arrested on charges of alleged burglary, grand theft and felon in possession of a firearm and is in the custody of the Latah County Jail. More than $1,000 in U.S. Postal Service money orders were stolen, according to a media release from the sheriff. … The cathedral ceilings and ornately plastered halls at Moscow City Hall rang joyously with song as crowds of Russell Elementary School students in puffy and colorful outerwear arrived for their annual caroling. Stocking hats, gloves and heavy coats gave the children a traditional Christmas appearance as they lined the banister and ringed the holiday evergreen decorated with their handmade ornaments.
2010 10 years ago today
Bitter cold and limited daylight made goodbyes short as about 200 University of Idaho students boarded charter buses to their family homes in central and southern Idaho, southeastern Washington and northern Oregon. For about the past 15 years, the UI’s dean of students office has arranged for the buses to pick up students on campus, drop them off in or near their hometowns and then bring them back to Moscow at the end of fall, winter and spring breaks.