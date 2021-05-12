2020 One year ago today
Five businesses on West Pullman Road in Moscow were reportedly vandalized, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said. The exterior walls and some windows of Tri-State Outfitters, Inland Cellular, Idaho State Liquor Store, Sherwin-Williams Paints and Idaho Inn were reportedly spray-painted. Krasselt said a box van and trailer belonging to the Idaho Inn were also spray-painted outside the business. It appears the same website spray-painted on the Pullman Islamic Center last week was spray-painted on the trailer outside the Idaho Inn. … A pop-up drive-in theater will offer free weekly movies in Moscow courtesy of the University of Idaho, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre and the city of Moscow. UI Director of Administrative Operations Jeremy Barron said a reasonably new movie will be shown in the parking lot of the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. Before joining forces, Barron said the UI, the city and the Kenworthy were all individually investigating the possibility of erecting a local drive-in theater and it just made sense to pool their efforts.
2016 Five years ago today
Tempers ran high at the Potlatch School District’s public forum as what was meant to be an informational session concerning the district’s upcoming $14.7 million bond election turned quickly into an argument about cost quotes given to the community. The meeting attracted dozens of residents who had not attended earlier meetings, from which the district determined it would be better to replace the structure rather than continue to do piecemeal repairs to the failing structure. … Thomas Conway, president and CEO of I-Minerals Inc., said the company plans to mine minerals northwest of Bovill within about two years and is preparing to start securing financing later this month. Conway said it’ll take an estimated $108 million to get the mining plant and other related operations up and running on endowment areas owned and administered by the Idaho Department of Lands.
2011 10 years ago today
A combination of traditional Zimbabwean instruments and others made in the Northwest give Moscow’s Sesitshaya Marimba Ensemble a different sound than other marimba groups. The traditional instruments were brought to Moscow in 2003 by Tendekai Kuture, a student from Zimbabwe who helped start the marimba group when he came to the University of Idaho to complete a master’s degree in music education, said ensemble member Diane Walker. Walker said a marimba band is like a choir, but the “singers” are the wooden marimbas themselves.