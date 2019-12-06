2018 One year ago today
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Cooper has a new K-9 partner. Lilly, a German Shepherd, is the newest member of the department. Sgt. Cooper and Lilly underwent 220 hours of training in 10 weeks to graduate from the program. Whitman County’s last K-9, Unix, died in early May from an aggressive form of cancer after seven years of service. … Latah Sanitation Inc. Communications Manager Stevie Steely outlined changes in Moscow’s single-stream curbside recycling program at a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum at the 1912 Center. The Moscow City Council unanimously voted in August to restrict items accepted in Moscow’s single-stream curbside recycling program, but residents are still adjusting to the changes, which were implemented in October.
2014 Five years ago today
New Saint Andrews College president Roy A. Atwood, who resigned this week after 14 years there, said he feels “giddy” about the prospect of exploring new opportunities. Atwood served as dean of the college, which teaches liberal arts and culture from a distinctively Christian and Reformed perspective, from 2000 to 2004, and as the college’s first and only president for the past 10 years. … After negotiations with an anonymous requester, a public records request for all of Pullman’s body camera footage has been narrowed down. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said discussions between the police and the individual have dropped the request down to footage from just five, unredacted conviction cases. The original request, submitted in mid-November, asked for the department to release all body- and vehicle-camera footage compiled over the last year and a half, totalling nearly 1.7 terabytes of footage.
2009 10 years ago today
Anis Mariam Ahmadkamil said she was excited to see Santa Claus for the first time in her life. Although she quickly realized it was not the real Santa. Ahmadkamil and her parents were among several Pullman community members who gathered at Pine Street Plaza for Santa’s arrival and the city’s Tree Lighting Ceremony. … Hundreds of friends, neighbors, family members and classmates in Moscow and Pullman bundled up to walk door-to-door collecting food for the annual Palouse Cares food drive.
1994 25 years ago today
Workers at Moscow’s new Renaissance Mall aren’t letting a little winter weather hold up construction. A hovering helicopter dropped air-conditioning units onto the roof of the mall, which is expected to open this month. The two 9,000-square-foot buildings on the 1.6 acre site at 660 Pullman Road between Hardee’s Restaurant and Furniture Center will be the home of TR Video Store, currently on Third Street; a 10-to 12-bed tanning salon’ and Fantastic Sam’s, a national hair-cutting franchise.