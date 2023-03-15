2022 One year ago

A large smoked sausage made of beef, pork and pork fat seasoned with pepper and garlic. That’s the definition of mortadella, which is the word Navtaj Singh spelled correctly to win the 36th Annual Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee. Singh was up against 22 spellers from the region including Lewiston, Asotin, Moscow, Orofino, Culdesac, Genesee, Juliaetta, Cottonwood and Weippe in grades from fourth to eighth. After a total of 17 rounds, the fifth grader from Sunnyside Elementary School in Pullman was named the winner at the Lewis-Clark State College Williams Conference Center. ... Palouse Ice Rink representatives will ask the Moscow City Council to reaffirm its commitment of $1 million from the Hamilton Fund to help pay for the new ice rink facility on South Main Street. The Hamilton Fund comes from the estate of Bobby Hamilton for the purposes of supporting recreational opportunities in Moscow. It has been used for the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center, parks and playgrounds. The city already committed $1 million from that fund to the ice rink in 2017.

2018 Five years ago