2022 One year ago

For World Down Syndrome Day, Tina Baldwin wants people to know about the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and Down syndrome. A local mental health advocate and mother of a woman who has Down syndrome, Baldwin says research into Down syndrome could also benefit people with Alzhiemer’s disease because of their shared traits. Down syndrome is caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21, which produces the amyloid precursor protein. World Down Syndrome Day is on March 21 to promotes public awareness and inclusivity of those born with a third copy of the 21st chromosome. ... Nearly 16% of couples differentiate when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination status, according to a recent study from Washington State University. WSU psychologist Karen Schmaling surveyed more than 1,300 people living with their significant others and found a small but significant portion of the couples contain one person who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and another who is not. “The first thing is to try to estimate how common this is, and the next is to figure out why,” Schmaling said.

2018 Five years ago