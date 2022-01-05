2021 One year ago
Peter Bhatia, a multiple Pulitzer Prize winner and the most recent winner of the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year award, began his journalism career as a 12-year-old writing about life growing up in Pullman in the 1960s. Bhatia, editor and vice president at the Detroit Free Press, said that’s when he started his own Pullman neighborhood newspaper that mainly consisted of stories about playing sports with his buddies. ... Pullman School District kindergarteners and first graders attended school in person for the first time this school year, and all involved seem to agree — it’s good to be back. “It’s like Christmas all over again for us, it’s good to see all the smiling faces,” said Sunnyside Elementary first and second grade teacher Liz Quinley.
2017 Five years ago
The inspiration behind the remodeling of a portion of the Pullman Regional Hospital’s emergency department comes from an unlikely source. Dr. Pete Mikkelsen, the hospital’s medical director, said an aviation industry rule sparked the interest in creating distraction-free rooms for physicians and nurses to order and prepare medications. The project at the emergency department has added secluded rooms and relocated others so that hospital staff can work without distractions, all with the goal of improving medication safety. ... Although Wednesday marked a week remaining before the University of Idaho officially welcomes back its student body for spring semester, at least one building on campus was already in use. The UI’s new $50 million Integrated Research and Innovation Center is open.
2012 10 years ago
The University of Idaho men’s basketball took time out of their afternoon to visit local area elementary schools for the Readers as Leaders program. Readers as Leaders aims to build reading skill and passion at the elementary-school level. Local teachers establish personalized reading goals for their students, and when the students achieve those goals, they’re awarded a “Readers as Leaders” T-shirt. In its first season, 800 students in Moscow-area schools were honored. By the 2010-11 year, more than 2,000 were honored from Moscow, Troy, Potlatch and Genesee and that number is expected to increase again this season. ... The $80 million project currently underway at Washington State University’s Martin Stadium is progressing on schedule according to sports information director Bill Stevens. “We’re right on track,” he said. Work began Nov. 21 on the Southside Project, during which the stadium’s press box will be replaced with a facility that contains a new press box as well as club seating, loge boxes, luxury suites and a club room.