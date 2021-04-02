2020 One year ago today
A 33-year-old Idaho man led law enforcement officers on a high-speed vehicle chase, then a foot chase, before he was engaged by officers and surrendered in Pullman, according to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers. The man was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of felony eluding, second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. … Pullman Regional Hospital staff used local engineer Christian O’Bryan’s design to create about 125 face shields to provide PRH employees improved protection against COVID-19. Made with materials that can be found at local stores, the reusable shields protect the staff by covering the eyes and the mouth.
2016 Five years ago today
Viola resident Garrett Hall found setting his line for bottom feeders like catfish, steelhead or sturgeon on a rocky riverbed like the Snake River can wind up being a frustrating experience. “I went through about $15 in sinkers in one afternoon,” Garrett said. After a frustrating day of fishing, 4 Mile Fishing’s ReSink Rock Harness was born. The easy-to-use wire harnesses wraps around rocks of varying sizes and weights, and locks in place with little rubber grommets. Hall will graduate in the spring with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho. … A fatal disease in deer is sweeping across the country and has already been confirmed in Utah and Wyoming. It could easily be in Idaho within 10 years, says federal researcher Mike Samuel. Chronic wasting disease, first found in Colorado in the mid-1960s, has been detected in the deer family in 24 states.
2011 10 years ago today
The budget situation that’s been unfolding at WSU for nearly two years affects more than just students, staff and faculty. Realtor Chris Clark, the co-owner of Windermere in Pullman, experienced this firsthand recently. He represented the seller of a house, and the buyer was a WSU employee. That person, fearing the unstable future of their position with the university, backed out of the transaction. One less home sold by Clark isn’t good news, and it wasn’t great for the seller, either. … Delays in getting inspections made on home remodels across Washington State and an increasing number of state fees and fines are raising costs for contractors and, in turn, their customers, says Greg Nolan, owner of Nolan Heating & Air. “We are a service industry and the more fees we have to pay to do a job we have to pass it on,” Nolan said. Pullman city leaders, in an attempt to serve local contractors like Nolan and to support the local construction industry are considering taking over electrical inspections from the state.