2020 One year ago today
Leaders with the Moscow School District say they are considering returning students to in-person instruction toward the beginning of next month. Parents and teachers, however, have expressed concern over the potential move. Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey presented the idea to parents and teachers in separate meetings, saying the move was “just a goal,” and was by no means a certainty as of yet. ... More than 200 people gathered in Moscow’s Friendship Square for a singing event. The event, publicized as a “psalm sing” by Christ Church, was the third such event downtown in the past two weeks. The vast majority of the group did not wear face coverings or practice social distancing. A tenant in an apartment overlooking the square repeatedly blared the song “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion over a loudspeaker in protest.
2016 Five years ago today
According to a study involving 500 adult Idaho residents, more of those polled had a favorable impression of Boise State University than the University of Idaho. Participants’ perceptions consistently placed BSU over UI in such areas as graduation rate, best faculty, best research program and providing the most opportunity for student research. ... When Debra Lantzy was growing marijuana in the 1990s she never thought she would see the day she could do it legally, but now she’s one of at least seven marijuana producers in Whitman County licensed by the state. Nestled in rural Whitman County on the outskirts of the small town of Garfield, Lantzy, her uncle Charles Lantzy — the investor — and her nephew Doug Lantzy — the master grower — are living out their dreams growing marijuana without breaking the law, and hoping to make a living off it.
2011 10 years ago today
For the past four years, it has been pretty easy to find Pullman High School art teacher Rob McPherson. If he wasn’t in his classroom, he most likely was hard at work with students and volunteers in the school’s newly dedicated Vic Moore Sculpture Garden. “He has worked and worked,” PHS principal Joe Thornton said at the garden’s grand opening ceremony. “This got done because of Rob’s vision and dedication.” ... Thirteen turned out to be a lucky number for many hungry participants of the 19th annual North Idaho Chili Cook-off at the University of Idaho. It’s the number of different chilis people could choose. The cook-off is an annual fundraiser for the Food Science Club. “Every year I’ve had fun at it,” said Gayle Gleason, administrative assistant for the UI School of Food Science, adding Ag Days coinciding with homecoming also brings out a lot of prospective new students.