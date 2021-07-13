2020 One year ago today
More than 100 marchers toted Black Lives Matter movement-related signs and chanted “These racist cops have got to go” to supportive car horn honks at the Moscow Solidarity March. The march — which began in East City Park and ended with a protest gathering in Friendship Square — was intended to promote solidarity for Black, Indiginous and people of color on the Palouse and around the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police. The march was organized by the Moscow Anti-Racism Alliance. … Hogtied on a shearing table at the annual Grazing Hill Fiber Arts Festival in Viola, the unsuspecting alpaca, Festivus, whimpered as Cory DeWinkle gave him his first shearing in celebration of his birth at last year’s inaugural fiber arts festival. DeWinkle, who owns Grazing Hills Ranch with his wife Katie DeWinkle, explained that the fibers of an alpaca’s fleece are so dense that breeders need to use aggressive electric shears that leave little margin for error. DeWinkle returned Festivus to the petting zoo, now a scrawny shadow of his formerly fluffy self.
2016 Five years ago today
Since the 1990s, the Moscow Sister City Association has sent school supplies to its sister city of Villa El Carmen, Nicaragua, a municipality which covers 216 square miles and contains 32,000 to 38,000 people. That tradition is no longer. While the MSCA will still support Villa El Carmen and continue relations, school supplies will no longer be shipped because of lack of funding. Villa El Carmen is a rural area encompassing several towns, including the largest of Villa El Carmen, home to 4,000 to 7,000 residents. … Most members of the Pullman City Council appear to be ready to accept the state’s recommendation of allowing as many as five marijuana retailers within city limits. During a City Council meeting, the council discussed setting the cap as low as three or as high as five, as well as opening downtown, North Grand Avenue and other areas in the city to those retailers. Pullman currently has three marijuana retailers.
2011 10 years ago today
Construction has started on Wal-Mart’s multimillion dollar project to add more than 25,000 square feet for a grocery section at its Moscow location, which is to reopen early next year. The Moscow store closed last fall when a Pullman supercenter opened. Wal-Mart had considered constructing a super center in Moscow five years ago, but was rejected by the City Council. Wal-Mart announced it would reopen its Moscow store after reviewing market data indicating two stores could work on the Palouse. … Washington State University’s Community Residence Hall was built on the Pullman campus in 1921. Duncan Dunn Residence Hall was added five years later in 1926. The historic student housing facilities will receive a $21.6 million face lift. Louise Sweeney, project manager from WSU’s Capital Planning and Development, said the dorms will remain under major construction for most of this summer, including interior and exterior demolitions and abatement for asbestos in the facilities. The 1.6 acre combined facility site near the center of campus will house more than 250 beds, she said.