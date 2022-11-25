The Port of Whitman County is considering asking the Washington Legislature to help fund its renovation of a decommissioned steam plant on the edge of Washington State University’s campus. In a meeting of the port’s board of commissioners, members explored the potential legislative ask. “We have filled out their Senate form for an ask that can accompany our work here,” Commissioner Karl Webber said. ... After closing its end-of-life care home, the Serenity House, because of COVID-19, the Friends of Hospice are still working on assisting families in the region with grief and end-of-life care. Annie Pillers, executive director of Friends of Hospice, said they’ve been around for more than 25 years and are maintaining their focus on providing comfort. They had to change many things when COVID-19 started, she said — mainly by moving some events online.
When the school day starts at Moscow High School, 15-year-old sophomore Rudy Vandersteen can be found at the whiteboard in Cory Voss’ special education classroom, drawing whatever comes to his mind. “No one tells him to do it, it’s just his thing he likes to do,” said Kelli Sowa, a paraprofessional in the classroom. “It’s different every day.” Recently, his picture of the day was an alien. On another day, it was a cat. Vandersteen, who is on the autism spectrum, likes to draw, as his teachers have discovered. They have been working with him to develop the talent into something he may be able to use for a career. ... The front of the Moscow Public Library could be looking much more vibrant and colorful next year. A glass tile mural mosaic and steel and enameled metal sculpture are proposed to be built near the library’s entrance in May. The glass tile mural mosaic is expected to highlight colorful, larger-than-life pollinators and native wildflowers with the Palouse’s rolling hills in the background.
The University of Idaho announced Monday it received a $3 million grant to establish an education technology research center to benefit Idaho’s K-12 teachers. The grant is from the Boise-based J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation, which created a $5 million grant to establish Doceo Centers for Innovation and Learning. The UI Doceo Center will be located in the College of Education with the purpose of researching and developing best practices for using technology in the classroom. ... Logan Mayes was no stranger to Washington State football as a child growing up in Pullman — and the son of a former Cougar. But his father wasn’t just any former player — he was a Cougars legend and one of the greatest of them all. From 1982 to 1985, Rueben Mayes terrorized opposing defenses. The two-time All-American ran for more than 3,500 yards in his illustrious WSU career, including 1,637 yards in a junior season that nearly saw him win the Heisman Trophy. Those are big shoes to fill, but for Logan Mayes that task was doubled after he discovered star player Travis Long wouldn’t be able to play in the Apple Cup.