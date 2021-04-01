2020 One year ago today
Whitman County does not plan to name the cities where patients that test positive for COVID-19 live. “The inability to perform adequate testing has greatly impacted their ability to identify and contain this disease,” the county stated in a news release. Whitman County is urging people to continue social distancing and assume the disease is in their community. The county has confirmed eight positive COVID-19 tests and at least 158 negative tests. All patients who tested positive are stable and self-isolating. … A 16-bedroom assisted living facility will be located in a bustling northeast Moscow neighborhood that includes Moscow Middle School and the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center. The Moscow Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a conditional use permit application for the proposed facility, which would be located in the city’s Medium Density Residential Zoning District. The facility, which is referred to as The Hill House in the Board of Adjustment meeting packet, will be located at 632 N. Mountain View Road.
2016 Five years ago today
Hundreds gathered this morning at WSU’s Compton Union Building Senior Ballroom for their first in-person glimpse of incoming president Kirk Schulz and his wife, Noel. The new president comes to WSU from Kansas State University where he has been president since 2009. Schulz spoke of his career, his experience in land grant institutions and took questions from students and his future colleagues concerning inclusion, athletics, student affairs and the importance of cultivating good relationships with local and state government. … Washington state’s Public Works Trust Fund was killed by the state Legislature earlier this week, and the move has communities in Whitman County, both big and small, up in arms. The state’s supplemental budget approved by both the House and Senate diverted $154 million of loan repayments scheduled to be paid back to the trust fund during the next two years right into the state’s operating budget.
2011 10 years ago today
As local leaders confront the challenges facing economic growth in Moscow, one theme tends to rise above the rest — the need for collaboration and partnership between the University of Idaho, municipalities, businesses and the region’s economic development groups. Each of those entities were represented at the Greater Moscow Economic Forecast Forum organized by members of the Greater Moscow Alliance and sponsored by several local businesses. … Up to a half of today’s technology workers will retire in the next 10 to 15 years. “For those of you who want a diverse career, energy is where you need to be,” said David Holmes, Avista Utilities renewable energy research and development officer. Holmes was one of the speakers at a panel discussion on the expectations of business and higher education in a more sustainable economy at the University of Idaho.