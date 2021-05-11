2020 One year ago today
Hardware Brewing Co. of Kendrick continued to defy Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy” order, despite a written warning from the Idaho State Police that the establishment could lose its alcohol beverage license as a result. The business was open during the weekend, and the owners described their defiance as a stand for freedom that is being embraced by customers from near and far. Christine Lohman, who owns the eatery with her husband, Doug, called various stay-home orders across the country martial law. … The line of bumper-to-bumper cars started at Paradise Creek Brewery in Pullman and ended at a warehouse on Latah Street. Waiting for them was the prize: a semitractor-trailer filled with more than 50,000 pounds of potatoes. Agricultural company Palouse Brand teamed up with the city and a farmer in Reardan, Wash., to give away free potatoes to all who wanted or needed them. More than 20 people, a mix of volunteers and Palouse Brand staff, orchestrated the giveaway as they loaded up waiting cars and trucks with the spuds.
2016 Five years ago today
Steve Bonnar, executive director of Sojourners’ Alliance, was at a housing providers event this fall when he found out the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would begin showing a major preference toward rapid rehousing and not transitional housing. Still, the Moscow organization was caught off guard last week when it learned it would not be receiving a $100,000 grant from the federal department. Meanwhile, immediate concern is on raising enough money to continue housing 30 people through the end of August after finding out there was no HUD money only a month before it was expected to arrive, Bonnar said. … One in five Pullman residents is living in poverty, according to a 105-page report examining poverty in Whitman County that was released by the League of Women Voters of Pullman this week. The poverty figures exclude college students residing in Pullman households because the student population distorts the actual number of people living in poverty, said Mary Collins, member of the LWV of Pullman and chair of the poverty study.
2011 10 years ago today
With about half of the 30-day special session remaining, District 9 legislators aren’t much more than hopeful that their fellow Washington legislators will be able to finalize the state budget by the end of this month. Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said bills continue to pass through the senate, but the state budget process is at a standstill until the House agrees to a worker’s compensation bill that allows for lump sum settlements. The Senate will not pass the House budget until the worker’s comp bill is passed. … The public received its first in-depth look at collective bargaining in the Moscow School District when representatives of the district’s school board and education association began negotiations for their 2011-12 contract. Up until now, contract negotiations took place in executive sessions that were closed to the public. However, Idaho Senate Bill 1108, spearheaded by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna and signed into law by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, requires school district collective bargaining discussions be held in open session.