2020 One year ago
Holiday gift shopping can be tricky when potential recipients already seem to “have everything” or are attempting to cut down on material possessions. But what if, instead of purchasing physical gifts, people donated to a local charitable cause or organization in the name of loved ones? Christine Gilmore, one of four volunteer leaders of the Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse, said community members have the opportunity to do just that at the market’s 12th annual donation event in Moscow. ... After Legends Barbershop in Pullman closed, barber Jennifer Siegrist was running out of options. Another business lent a helping hand. Fran Amend, owner of Chipman and Taylor Chevrolet in Pullman had been getting haircuts from Siegrist for four years. “We’re friends,” he said. “We talk about everything. I sensed through our conversations that this was a bad time.” There was a space available on the second floor of the dealership that used to be the sales team lunchroom, so he offered it to her.
2016 Five years ago
By all appearances, Washington State coach Ernie Kent doesn’t plan to spend the whole evening on Idaho’s bench. Barring some terrific hand signals, that might be counterproductive for both sides. But Kent does plan to begin the game in the Vandals’ midst when his Cougars play Idaho in the 111th Battle of the Palouse men’s basketball game. After all, he paid for the privilege. At a Coaches vs. Cancer event in Spokane, Idaho coach Don Verlin launched a “Coach for a Day” auction in which a fan could join the Vandals bench for a game of his/her choice and even draw up a UI play. A mischievous Kent blew away the competition with a $2,000 bid, then chose the Battle of the Palouse for his prize.
2011 10 years ago
The word “nativity” may conjure up a very specific image for people raised in this part of the world, but representations of the birth of Jesus come in a wide variety of forms across the globe. In India, for example, elephants could be included in the menagerie. A seal may make an appearance in an Inuit version, while an American Indian nativity could take place in a teepee. Other differences have more to do with the artist: Some make nativities that showcase animated, joyous characters, while others express more solemn emotions. The scenes can be whimsical or strikingly realistic, and the nativity does not have to be three-dimensional — many are made into quilts, carved into stone or shaped out of stained glass. A sampling of more than 400 nativity styles will be available for viewing at Moscow’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with each scene displaying a different take on the Bible story. “You’ll find a little bit of everything,” volunteer Sandra Lathen said as she helped decorate the church. “It’s a wonderful way to start the holiday season.”