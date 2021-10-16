2020 One year ago today
With the district conducting class online in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19, some teachers at Pullman High School are having to think outside of the box to bring hands-on instruction into students’ homes. Family and consumer sciences teacher Jill Bickelhaupt said for one thing, the students don’t have the benefit of in-school facilities and supplies. Bickelhaupt, who teaches three classes, including textiles and design and culinary arts, said she usually has ingredients, cooking supplies and sewing equipment on-hand in her classroom. ... Gritman Medical Center’s Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail will have a different format and message this year. Adina Bielenberg, Gritman Foundation board member, said this year’s message is to continue taking care of one’s health, including getting mammograms, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
2016 Five years ago today
When Sayantani Dasgupta moved to America from India in 2006 to pursue a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Idaho she did so with one major goal in mind: to publish a book during her time in Moscow. After months of editing and perfecting her work, her first chapbook, “The House of Nails,” and her first collection of essays, “Fire Girl,” were both published. “When I first read my first Amazon review, I thought, ‘Wait, I review other peoples’ work on Amazon and Goodreads and now it’s being done for me,’ ” Dasgupta said. Dasgupta, who is now a lecturer at the UI, where she teaches creative nonfiction and global literatures in English, is still getting used to the idea of being a published author. ... Washington State University police, working at the request of the WSU Trademark Licensing Office, executed a search warrant and seized more than 700 T-shirts and sweatshirts before the Cougars’ game. According to a news release from the university, the merchandise was seized from an unlicensed vendor who was selling items on campus near popular tailgating areas. The items have an estimated street value of $15,500.
2011 10 years ago today
Latah County Historical Society volunteer Mary Reed says she learned a lot about the city of Moscow by researching its cemetery. That is why the retired director of the LCHS decided to develop a cemetery tour that she could share with fellow citizens. She has given the presentation several times, and she said she has enjoyed sharing some historical stories associated with the early citizens of the town. The 10th Annual Gritman Medical Center Pink Tea raised more than $34,200 for mammograms for women who cannot otherwise afford them. Bosom Buddies money is available to any patient who receives medical care in Latah or Whitman counties. A physician’s referral will allow a woman to have a mammogram at Gritman Medical Center and for the bill to be paid with money from the fund.