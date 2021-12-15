2020 One year ago
The Moscow City Council’s support of a new ice rink appears to be just as strong as when the governing body pledged $1 million toward construction of a new facility in 2016. With a revised plan in place, Palouse Ice Rink officials are asking the city council to renew its $1 million commitment from the city’s Hamilton Funds. The funds are designated to be used for the benefit of children, as described in the will of Bobby Hamilton. Tony Mangini, vice president of the PIR board, addressed the new plans and fielded questions at a Moscow City Council Administrative Committee meeting.
2016 Five years ago
Genetics are known to play roles in determining visual characteristics in living things, as well as potential health predeterminations, but the work of a Washington State University professor has taken that knowledge a step further in order to explain adverse effects of medications in dogs and cats. Katrina Mealey’s discovery of a potentially fatal gene mutation — in combination with her creation of a test to determine its presence — has not only the potential to save lives, but has also won her a place in the National Academy of Inventors. Mealey, who has been with the university since 1998, said she began her work on the subject soon after being hired, but the idea behind the research predates even that. ... The Washington State Parks Department proposed a legislative budget request for $6.2 million over the next two years to make upgrades to the John Wayne Trail — the longest rail-trail conversion in the United States — but it does not appear that request will get any support from key local lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. Schoesler said the parks department has a backlog of projects that would provide recreation opportunities to more people than $6.2 million in upgrades to the John Wayne Trail would.
2011 10 years ago
Three bus drivers and a dispatcher for the Moscow School District recently received a unique type of medal honoring their military service — but instead of emblems, these veterans received colorful handmade quilts. The Lewis-Clark Quilts of Valor group presented a quilt to Jack Cluff earlier this year, and Dale Newberry, Mike Franklin and Dave Mitchell each received a quilt that was created by members of the Palouse Patchers. The men said the quilting gesture has been one of the most significant recognitions of their military service, even though they returned home from Vietnam about 40 years ago. ... Christmas typically comes with new toys for children and adults, but the old toys still have to go somewhere. Donating used items to secondhand stores is always recommended. But for electronic items, Palouse residents also have the option to recycle. Devon Felsted, director of Pullman Disposal Service, said they operate under the E-cycle Washington Program, in which residents can drop off their used televisions, computer towers and monitors at the recycling center for free. The state then picks it up and sends it to a processor, where it is broken down into smaller components.