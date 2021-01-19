2020 One year ago today
About 400 people exercised their First Amendment guarantee of free speech and to peaceably assemble in separate marches on separate sides of the abortion issue in Moscow. This week will mark the 47th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, a 7-2 decision that overturned an abortion law from Texas that legalized abortion throughout the United States in 1973. … Administrator salaries likely will avoid the chopping block as the UI works to cut $22 million from its operating budget next year. During a meeting with editors of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, UI President Scott Green said no reductions to administrator pay will be considered outside of voluntary furloughs 95 percent of his cabinet agreed to take. The 20-member cabinet is led by Green and consists of executive directors, vice provosts and vice presidents, among others.
2016 Five years ago today
The Troy Historical Society members have found a building to eventually call home. The organization recently provided a down payment and signed a purchase agreement for 421 S. Main St., in Troy. Guilfoy Insurance Co. owns the building now being rented by a local business. John Bannister, one of the society’s officers, said it could take about a year to move in. … The windstorm that smashed the Palouse in November is still having an effect, but this time it’s related to blood shortages rather than power outages. Mallorie Millhouse, collection specialist for the Inland Northwest Blood Center, said following the severe windstorm and other harsh weather late last year the INBC is struggling to meet the needs of the region. Millhouse said families preoccupied by the storm and its damages, and student vacations at the Palouse’s two major universities have kept donors out of the INBC’s clinics.
2011 10 years ago today
Ciara Christensen, 30, a WSU counseling psychology doctoral student, and education professor Prof. Arreed Barabasz, have treated more than 30 adults with a form of hypnosis as part of a study to improve the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. Christensen said her undergraduate work focused on hypnosis because she likes the idea of giving people an alternative to prescription drugs to combat mental issues. … The Moscow City Council tabled a public hearing on whether the city code should be amended to include bicycle parking regulations for new, changing or expanding businesses and other developments. The regulations would outline the number of bicycle parking spaces required for each new development and other requirements for bike rack size, covered shelter and others.