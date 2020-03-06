2019 One year ago today
Whitman County published a health needs assessment in 2015 that found affordable dental care was a top need identified by local residents. Three years later, Unify Family Dental opened in Pullman. The organization’s mission is to serve patients who either do not have insurance or do not have enough insurance to pay for health services. … The Cougar Country Drive-In, a Pullman fixture, is for sale. The restaurant was listed on the Beasley Realty website for $1.9 million. The restaurant has been closed since Feb. 10. Cougar Country opened in 1973.
2015 Five years ago today
The Grand Avenue Greenway Committee is building signs on major roads to help welcome travelers to Pullman. The signs will be on state Highway 27 near Albion Road to the north, near Jess Ford on Grand Avenue to the south and at the east city limits on the Pullman-Moscow Highway. … Gritman Medical Park LLC announced it has reached an agreement to buy 32,000 square feet of land adjacent to its hospital from Christ Church, as well as a two-story, 7,500-square-foot office building at 205 E. Fifth St.
2010 10 years ago today
Helen Brown said Moscow is a good environment for talking about sustainable food systems, but more could be done at the University of Idaho to make that dialogue a reality. She said 60 percent of all college campuses contract with a food-service company, while the remaining 40 percent are self-operated. UI recently renewed its contract with food-service company Sodexo … Kevin Henry recently opened a new dentistry, BlueSky Dental, in the Gritman Medical Park. The establishment currently houses two fully stocked dentist chairs.
1995 25 years ago today
The city of Troy is working with the University of Idaho to find what issues should be addressed in determining a viable site for a new reservoir. The city is taking its first steps to explore an area about 2½ miles south of the current reservoir located on Moscow Mountain. The area, on Big Meadow Campground, is owned by the university and used as an experimental forestry site. City officials estimate this is a good place for the reservoir which would span about 7 surface acres, holding 120 million gallons of water.