2019 One year ago today
For the first time in more than four decades, Idaho students will not have to pay an increase in tuition and fees if they attend one of the state’s colleges or universities next year. During a Boise-based news conference, the presidents of Idaho’s four-year institutions announced a tuition freeze for the 2020-21 school year for in-state undergraduate students. … The director of the Whitman County Humane Society submitted a story for a Petco essay contest about how an adopted cat named Felix changed her life. Her story earned the Pullman animal shelter thousands of dollars. At a presentation made in its Moscow store, Petco awarded the Whitman County Humane Society a $5,000 grant and Ashley Phelps a $100 shopping spree.
2015 Five years ago today
After publishing the first issue of Art Chowder, a free glossy magazine with classified listings of art for sale, Rebecca Lloyd heard enough praise and excitement to feel confident she’s on the right track. … The upstairs corridor at WSU’s Smith Gym was more difficult than usual to navigate as hundreds of students stood in line for their chance to relieve some stress at the annual Pet Your Stress Away event.
2010 10 years ago today
As Whitman County leaders close in on $400,000 worth of transfer discrepancies in the 2011 proposed budget, they have discovered there could be many more fundamental problems in the 2011 budget that must be completed within three weeks. … Idaho may have to spend more money on education this year so it can legally get away with spending less. Idaho received more than $200 million in stimulus funding for public schools and universities in 2009. The Legislature spent the money over a two-year period, helping offset potential cuts. The last of it went into the fiscal 2011 budget.