2019 One year ago today
The Latah County Community Kitchen will celebrate its grand opening at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center this week. The 900-square-foot commercial kitchen space is meant to be flexible to suit any event at the fairgrounds. … About seven miles of state highway will be repaved in and north of Moscow from May to July. The main portion of the mill and inlay project will affect U.S. Highway 95 from Rodeo Drive in Moscow to Four Mile Creek Bridge, which was replaced last year, just south of Viola.
2015 Five years ago today
This year’s Fishing Derby at Hordemann Pond has been canceled for the first time in 25 years because its water lacks enough oxygen to stock it with about 200 rainbow trout. The shallow spring-fed pond on E Street in Moscow has been stocked with trout each mid-April since 1990, according to the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department. … Washington standards for towns with rivers could drive new border businesses to Idaho. Colfax officials are upgrading their Shoreline Management Program but fear the restrictions set in place by the state Department of Ecology may keep new developments from calling Colfax home.
2010 10 years ago today
The Pullman School Board approved a recommendation for the district to partner with the state in its application for the federal Race to the Top grant money. If the state is successful, the district would have 90 days in the fall to develop a district plan. The district could receive about $24 per student in grant money.