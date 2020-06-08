2019 One year ago today
In honor of the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, Moscow women sponsored a free screening of the documentary “Knock Down the House” at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. The film follows the political campaigns of four women running for U.S. House seats in 2018 midterm elections, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company offered a no-host bar. … The Port of Whitman County held its 2019 Snake River Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boyer Park and Marina, 1753 Granite Road, Colfax. The free event offered free food, activities for kids and live music by Sammy Eubanks.
2015 Five years ago today
The Latah County Commissioners approved an ordinance that allows direct transfer of money from the Idaho Association of Counties to Sojourners’ Alliance so that grant money can be accepted to open the Latah Community Recovery Center. Money for its first year of operation, $125,000 from a state Millennium Fund request through the IAC, is expected to arrive July 1. … A morning power outage in Moscow was caused by a Canada goose. Over 2,000 Avista customers in the city area awoke to a short power outage reportedly caused by the goose getting into power line equipment.
2010 Ten years ago today
A burglary was reported at the Moscow Zips after an apparent forced entry into the restaurant. Moscow Police Lt. David Lehmitz said the person may have broken in through the drive-through window. Cash was stolen from a locked office inside the restaurant, he said. … The Pullman Civic Trust invited the public to celebrate the addition of markers to the Pullman Loop Trail System. The Trail Marker Unveiling began at Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. David Hoyt, the artist who made the markers, was inspired by nature in his creation of the logo designs.