It was a bit like watching an actor receiving the “lights, camera, action” directive and magically assuming the mien of his character. That’s how quickly Jake Dickert, in his first Zoom news conference as Washington State defensive coordinator in October 2020, stopped fidgeting with his wedding ring (for the most part) and began answering questions. He described, first of all, the importance of the nickelback position in his 4-2-5 schemes, noting in particular how well a junior from Spokane named Armani Marsh theoretically embodied it.. .... The Pullman City Council agreed it is willing to contribute $2 million to the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal. The terminal is estimated to cost $61 million. Of that amount, $51 million will come from federal funding, including CARES Act dollars. The airport is working to raise $6.1 million from local partners.
In true Thanksgiving fashion, people from cultures all over the world gathered Thursday at the Emmanuel Baptist Church for a potluck feast. Families started carrying their homemade casseroles, sides and desserts into the church’s auditorium, before finding seats as Pastor Bob Harvey took a quick poll, asking those in attendance where they grew up. There were tables of people from India, Japan, Canada and Brazil, and when Harvey asked how many people were from China, the room burst into laughter as nearly half attending stood. When everyone was seated, Harvey began with a brief history of Thanksgiving. ... More than 50 adults, children and even a few dogs worked up their Thanksgiving appetites during Moscow’s Turkey Trot 5K fun run along the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail, before sitting down with their families for an afternoon feast. Cat Herner, an organizer of the Turkey Trot, said she and a friend saw a need in Moscow for the event and decided this was the year they were going to fill the void. She said although Palouse and Lewiston each host successful Turkey Trots, the Moscow-Pullman area was lacking an organized fun run.
There was a new reason to eat Thanksgiving dinner before the sun went down this year as retailers nationwide busted out savings for holiday shoppers ahead of the Black Friday standard. But shoppers at the Moscow Walmart said they liked the change, which allows them to relax today rather than arriving at stores in the early morning.
While the store still called it a Black Friday sale, nationally it was dubbed Gray Thursday. “You had to cook all day and clean and entertain,” said Alyce Soule, adding of today’s lack of a shopping experience, “It’s like a vacation.” ... After more than a year of designing, stitching and weekly meetings, 10 mothers of Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning students completed a quilt to raise money for their Moscow charter school. The women challenged themselves to come up with visual representations of the principles and stitch them into a quilt, though many of them had no quilting experience. “It was my first time doing anything like this. I wasn’t sure I was capable, but everyone was very supportive,” said Amy Ball, a Palouse Prairie mother.