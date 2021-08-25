2020 One year ago today
The Idaho Digital Learning Academy has experienced a 400 percent increase in its enrollment as parents across the state look for educational opportunities that best suit their kids during the coronavirus pandemic. Administrators from IDLA briefed the Idaho State Board of Education on Monday about how they’ve ramped up their program to serve an increasing number of students who opted for a remote way to learn. Jacob Smith, director of operations for IDLA, said the online school has been consistently hiring new teachers to meet the increased demand. … Valuable items were reportedly stolen from three unlocked vehicles in an east Moscow neighborhood, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt. A 28-year-old man allegedly stole two wallets, a backpack and a pistol with ammunition from the vehicles on the 1300 block of Bristol Road. Moscow police detectives are investigating and no charges have been filed yet against the man for the alleged thefts.
2016 Five years ago today
Life is about to dramatically change for Will and Briana Morrison. The Pullman couple will leave America and all its luxuries behind next month to begin preparing to serve some of the world’s poorest people in Benin, Africa. After heading to Texas in September for a few months of training, they will travel to Benin with an organization called Mercy Ship. The ship, which will carry 400 staff on board, travels from country to country to provide affordable health care to people who would otherwise not likely receive it. “We have both been feeling for a long time that we want to make a difference, we want to do something that really matters,” Will said. ... Employees will be getting another 4 percent salary increase if the 2017 fiscal year budget, which begins Oct. 1, is approved by the Latah County commissioners. A public hearing on the county budget is scheduled, giving county residents a chance to voice their opinions about it.
2011 10 years ago today
Frustration, confusion and tension filled the Harvard Ladies Aid building as residents of the small Latah County community protested the potential closure of their post office. The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing about 3,700 branches and stations nationwide as a way to save money during a down economy that has sent profits for the agency plummeting. Liz Jenkins, Spokane-based post office operations manager, led the Harvard meeting to gather direct input from patrons of the Harvard post office about how a closure would affect their lives and businesses. … The efforts of Pullman School District employees to upgrade several school facilities over the summer have not gone unnoticed. Several school board members recently commended staff for visible progress on maintenance projects throughout the district. “I’ve been impressed,” board chairman Karl Johanson said. “We started with a really, really wet spring, yet our soccer fields look in wonderful shape.”