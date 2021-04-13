2020 One year ago today
A two-vehicle crash with injuries closed a section of the Moscow-Pullman Highway this morning in Pullman. The Pullman Police Department posted on Facebook that the highway is closed from Bishop Boulevard to just east of Airport Road near the Idaho border. It is advising drivers to use an alternate route. Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said the crash was reported at the intersection of State Route 270 and Terre View Drive. He said two people were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital. … The Easter Bunny paid a visit to Uniontown after the small town’s annual egg hunt was canceled. Cars filled with excited children pulled up in front of the town hall as bags of candy and toys were handed out. Town hall staff had put together more than 100 bags of goodies in an effort to provide some holiday cheer after social distancing guidelines and a ban of large gatherings were implemented statewide amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
2016 Five years ago today
The Whitman County Elections Office must once again mail out corrected ballots after a department error led to an incorrect proposition being printed on nearly 300 ballots that were mailed out to four precincts within the county. It is at least the fourth ballot mistake by the department since October. Whitman County Auditor Eunice Coker said the latest ballot error involves a proposition that asks voters to annex Rosalia into Whitman County Fire Protection District No. 7. … Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said he is hesitant to speak about the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s ongoing land acquisition negotiations with Washington State University, but he made it clear during his State of the City Address to the Pullman Chamber of Commerce that the project will move forward this summer. He said dirt — enough to fill the Kibbie Dome 26 times — will begin being moved this summer. Johnson said more than 20 companies showed up to a preconstruction meeting at the airport and expressed interest in the project. He said bids for moving soil will be sought next week.
2011 10 years ago today
The 1912 Center is a cherished Moscow institution utilized by members of the community each day for social gatherings, fundraisers and private events. However, despite the former high school’s popularity, large portions of the building remain unused by the public because the spaces are still in need of renovation. Students in University of Idaho professor Xiao Hu’s graduate-level architectural research methods class aimed to change that with feasibility studies they recently finished and are presenting to Heart of the Arts Inc. board members this week. Each of the six teams of UI students was assigned one unfinished portion of the building to assess and make recommendations for future public use.