2020 One year ago
For many, Halloween is a night for casual dress-up and an opportunity to eat candy with minimal guilt. Hanna Ogle, 18, put in hours of preparation for the holiday and won Creepiest Costume in the Moscow Farmers Market costume contest. Ogle’s costume was an unnerving, hooded silhouette mounted on four stilts covered in brown and gray-green cloth and rags. Her face was indiscernible beneath a heavy, mottled cowl. She said the homemade costume was inspired by characters from the movie “Mad Max: Fury Road,” called “crow fishers” who live out the apocalypse in a muddy quagmire and use stilts to stay above the muck. ... Steve and Sue Heick, of Moscow, recently received a Century Farm Award from the Idaho State Historical Society to celebrate the 136th anniversary of their family farm. The award is given to families that have continuously owned and actively farmed and ranched the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more. The Heick farm north of Moscow was settled by Johan Iverson Heick, who came to the United States from Agerskov, Denmark, in 1875.
2016 Five years ago
When Denise J. Hatley, 46, died of complications from a stroke Aug. 27, her family requested donations be made in her honor to Whitman County Fire District 12 for its support and safekeeping of patrons, like Hatley. “It was kind of a standing joke with the family because there were some fires on the farm one summer and (Denise) was joking about having the fire department on speed dial,” Hatley’s mother, Vida Jones, said. At least $250 of those donations to the volunteer fire department on behalf of Hatley were routed into the Little Free Pantry. Now, outside the volunteer fire station on West Main Street in Pullman, a small 2½-by-2-foot box, known as the Little Free Pantry, is unlocked and available 24 hours a day for anyone in need and for those wanting to make a donation. On top of the blue box is written “In Memory of Denise Hatley.” Baby formula, diapers, canned goods, pasta, rice, toiletries, coats and other essential life items are stuffed into the pantry daily.
2011 Ten years ago
The Moscow School District’s indefinite-term maintenance and operations levy failed, and all four candidates for Moscow’s City Council have received 7 votes each. But this was only a test. Latah County Clerk Susan Petersen gave the county’s ballot counting equipment a run — one week before the county’s consolidated election — to make sure it was functioning properly. ... Though she hasn’t experienced a winter on the Palouse yet, Ashley Lohman might be more prepared for the snow and ice than the average person. Lohman moved from Everett, Wash., to Kendrick in April with her husband, who is from the area. But most of her time is spent in Moscow at the Palouse Ice Rink rather than Kendrick, teaching classes and developing new programs. Lohman started skating when she was 7 years old, and hadn’t gone more than two weeks without skating before this summer.