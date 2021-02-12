2020 One year ago today
Dave McGraw, Latah County commissioner, received the “H. Sydney Duncombe Award for Excellence in County Government” last week in front of hundreds of county officials from across the state at the Idaho Association of Counties’ Midwinter Legislative Conference in Boise. … The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse will host a soup dinner to benefit the Moscow Food Bank as part of an international project called Empty Bowls. Organizer Ginger Yoder, director of family ministries for the church, said artists of all ages have painted almost 100 ceramic bowls, which attendees can purchase with a donation that will go directly to the food bank.
2016 Five years ago today
The great room of the 1912 Center was packed as three panelists discussed the complexities, fears and realities of refugees and resettlement in a foreign country. The discussion “Fleeing for our lives: human refugee crisis” was hosted by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and Moscow, Idaho, Supports Refugees, among other local organizations.
2011 10 years ago today
Avista Utilities representatives will hand over a check for $100,866 to Pullman Walmart Supercenter manager Kelly Allen today for the box-store’s energy efficiency efforts. The 154,000-square-foot building, which opened to customers in October, is rigged with efficient freezer cases and motors, special lighting and rooftop units that cut down on energy use, according to an Avista news release. All of these technologies combined will save an estimated 720,000 kilowatt hours in a year, or enough to power 60 houses annually. … At WSU, what happens to research when it’s complete? The intellectual property, including any research, ideas, inventions and expressions of graduate students and employees is handled largely the same as other similar institutions — it belongs to WSU, Dean of Research and Graduate Studies Howard Grimes said. One difference, however, is that inventions from the classroom are not owned by the university.